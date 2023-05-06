Ukraine-born ex-convict detained on suspicion of blowing up Russian writer’s car

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A thirty-year-old man detained on the suspicion of involvement in exploding the of Russian writer Zakhar Prilepin in the village of Pionersky in the Nizhny Novgorod Region has been identified as a native of Ukraine, previously convicted of robbery, the law enforcement authorities told TASS on Saturday.

"The detainee is a native of Ukraine born in 1993. In his home country he was tried under part 2 of article 187 of the Criminal Code (robbery committed by prior collusion by an organized group), the source said.

On Saturday morning an explosive device went off in an Audi Q7 carrying Zakhar Prilepin. The incident occurred in the village of Pionersky, the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

The writer was wounded and his driver killed. There were no other victims, the police said.

A criminal case was launched under article 205 of the Criminal Code (an act of terrorism). Three neighborhood police officers detained a man who might have been involved in the car attack; his accomplices are being looked for. Law enforcement officials told TASS that a sabotage group may have been behind the attack.