SIMFEROPOL, May 6. /TASS/. Air defense forces, according to updated information, shot down two ballistic missiles over Crimea on Saturday, Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the head of the republic, said on his Telegram channel.

Earlier, the head of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, said that a ballistic missile launched with Ukraine’s tactical missile system Grom-2 had been downed.

"An update. Two ballistic missiles Grom-2 were shot down over Crimea," Kryuchkov wrote.