Drone attacked Druzhba pipeline’s pump station in Bryansk Region — governor

MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked an oil pumping station of the Druzhba pipeline in the Bryansk Region with a drone, Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on Tuesday.

"The Ukrainian forces used a drone to attack the territory of Transneft’s Novozybkov oil pumping station. There have been no casualties," he said on Telegram.

First responders are working at the scene and power supply has been cut off in the settlements of Mamay, Trostan, Druzhba, Novskoye and Dubrovka, according to the governor.

"Power supply will be restored after operative investigation measures are completed," the governor said.