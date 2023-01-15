Passenger plane crashes in Nepal, killing 72 people

TASS, January 15. An ATR 72 short-haul passenger plane carrying 72 people crashed on Sunday in Nepal. According to the latest information, all passengers and crew members died.

The catastrophe was the largest on the territory of the country in terms of the number of victims since 1992. TASS has gathered the main information on the incident.

Circumstances of accident

- The plane of the Nepalese air company Yeti Airlines crashed near the town of Pokhara in central Nepal.

- The reasons for the accident have not yet been officially announced.

Casualties

- There were 68 passengers and 4 crew members aboard the plane.

- According to the latest information, 15 foreigners, including citizens of Russia, Australia, Argentina, India, Ireland, France and South Korea were on board the crashed plane.

- Russian envoy to Nepal Alexey Novikov confirmed to TASS the death of four Russians who were on the plane.

Authorities’ reaction

- Nepal's Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has called an emergency cabinet meeting in connection with the crash.

Scale of the disaster

- In terms of casualties, the ATR 72 crash was the world's largest since March 21, 2022, when a Boeing 737-800 plane crash in southern China killed 132 people.

- It is also the largest plane crash in Nepal since September 8, 1992. Then, an Airbus A300 passenger plane crashed into a mountain south of Kathmandu, killing 167 people.

- This is the first ATR 72 crash in five years, since February 18, 2018, when a plane of this type crashed in Iran. The death toll then reached 66.