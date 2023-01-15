Ukraine resumes shelling Donetsk after over 16 hours break

DONETSK, January 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces resumed shelling the city of Donetsk on Sunday morning, Mayor Alexey Kulemzin reported.

According to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes (JCCC), Ukraine last shelled the city at 4:10 p.m. on Saturday. Thus, Donetsk has not been shelled for more than 16 hours.

"The shelling of the city resumed. At 8:55, 5 shells of 155 mm caliber were fired at the Kirovsky and Petrovsky districts from the settlement of Georgievka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.