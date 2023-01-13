Russia’s High Dive Champion Leyla Salyamova killed in traffic accident at age of 23

MOSCOW, January 13. /TASS/. High diving champ Leyla Salyamova of Russia was killed in a traffic accident at the age of 23, Russian Diving Federation President Stanislav Druzhinin told TASS on Friday.

"Our athlete Leyla Salyamova was killed in a traffic accident," Druzhinin said. "This is shocking news for us," he emphasized.

"She was 23 and I cannot even imagine what sorrow her parents and relatives feel right now. I express my condolences to all of them," he continued.

"On behalf of the federation and myself, I must say that we will provide all the necessary assistance, including the funeral arrangements. We are currently in contact with her relatives on this matter," Druzhinin added.

The fatal traffic accident with Salyamova occurred in the afternoon of January 12 on the Sortavala highway in Russia’s northwestern Republic of Karelia. According to a report from local traffic police officers, a Mitsubishi Lancer, which Salyamova was riding in, collided with a Volkswagen Tiguan. Two people in the Mitsubishi Lancer were killed in the collision, while a driver and a female passenger in the other car suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

The local prosecutor’s office is supervising the investigation to establish the cause of the tragic accident.

Salyamova is the 2021 winner of the Russian High Diving Championship and is the 2015 silver medal winner of the national championship in the synchronized high dive. She was also the first female Russian diver to qualify for the world championship in the high dive and to participate in the Cliff Diving World Series.