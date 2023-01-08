Officials say DPR’s Starobeshevskaya power plant sustained damage in Ukrainian strike

DONETSK, January 8. /TASS/. Donetsk People’s Republic officials told TASS on Sunday that the Starobeshevskaya thermal electric power plant sustained damage in a Ukrainian strike that happened a few hours earlier and two people could be trapped under the debris.

"First responders are working at the scene of the shelling, clearing the debris. Tentatively, at least two people - the plant’s employees - could be trapped under the debris," officials at the Starobeshevsky District told TASS.

The DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on Ukraine’s War Crimes said the strike was inflicted with a multiple launch rocket system. A total of six rockets have been fired toward the Novy Svet settlement where the plant is located.

The power plant is one of the largest power generation facilities in the DPR, supplying electricity to the republic’s central and southern areas.