Ukrainian army opened fire against residential community – Mayor of Gorlovka

DONETSK, January 2. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army shelled the Solnechny residential community in Gorlovka, city Mayor Ivan Prikhodko wrote in the Telegram channel.

"Armed units of Ukraine opened fire against the Kalininsky District of Gorlovka. Enemy’s incoming shelling is registered in the immediate vicinity of the Solnechny residential community," the Mayor said.

1,455 users were left without electric power in Aksenovka settlement in Gorlovka as a result of Ukrainian army’s shelling, Prikhodko noted.

"Eight transformer substations and three boiler units had the power cut in Aksenovka settlement in Gorlovka as a result of Ukrainian armed aggression. 1,455 users are without electricity," he added.