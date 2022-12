MELITOPOL, December 30. /TASS/. Blasts were heard in the city of Zaporozhye, controlled by Kiev troops, shortly after midnight on Friday, said Vladimir Rogov, the chairman of the 'We Are Together with Russia’ movement.

"Blasts are heard in the region’s administrative center, temporarily occupied by the regime [of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky]. City residents reported at least three blasts to me," the activist wrote on his Telegram channel.