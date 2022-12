DONETSK, December 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian artillery opened heavy fire at Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) settlements on Thursday night, firing 13 NATO-standard 155 shells at Yasinovataya and 11 - at Makeyevka in just 20 minutes, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said.

Also, a dozen of 155-mm shells were fired towards the Kievsky district of Donetsk.