KIEV, December 26. /TASS/. Sounds of explosions were heard on Monday evening in the city of Kharkov in eastern Ukraine, the Ukrainian media outlet Strana reported.

"Reports of explosions in Kharkov," the media outlet said in a message on its Telegram channel.

According to the official resource for alerting citizens, an air raid alert was declared in the Kharkov Region at 19:08 (20:08 Moscow time).