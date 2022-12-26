Death toll of US snow storm grows to 34 — report

NEW YORK, December 26. /TASS/. The death toll of the snow storm in the US has reached 34, ABC reported Sunday.

Most casualties were reported in the state of New York. According to Kathy Hochul, hundreds of people were rescued from their cars after they were caught amid a storm on highways.

On Saturday, 15 dead people were reported.

The US cancelled over 5,000 flights during the weekend.

This week, a significant part of US territory experienced bad weather: an abrupt decrease of temperature, strong wind and snowfall. Many states reported temperatures close to record lows. About 175 million Americans living in central and eastern parts of the country were affected by weather warnings.