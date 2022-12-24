Ukrainian Armed Forces shell Donetsk with five MLRS rockets

DONETSK, December 24. /TASS/. The Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled Donetsk from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) on Saturday, according to the DPR mission to the Joint Control and Coordination Center on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes (JCCC).

According to the statement, at 06:31 Moscow time, the Ukrainian military fired five rockets at the Kievsky district of Donetsk.

On Friday, Petrovsky and Kievsky districts came under massive shelling from the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the use of MLRS. The Ukrainian military fired a total of 45 rockets.