Kiev hit with rolling blackouts, says Ukraine’s top energy company

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. Emergency blackouts are being reported on Friday in Kiev, and it is impossible to stabilize the voltage in Kiev's power grids, the Ukrainian energy holding DTEK revealed.

"There are rolling blackouts in Kiev. The schedules of stabilization shutdowns made earlier are not yet effective," the energy holding said in a statement.

Earlier, Sergey Kovalenko, director general of YASNO, Ukraine’s leading energy supplier, a branch of the DTEK holding, said that the most dismal situation with electricity was in Kiev, since 60% of the transformers in the Ukrainian capital did not work.

He stressed that due to damaged high-voltage equipment, Kiev was not able to receive electricity from the country's power grid, and if the remaining 40% of nodes were damaged, the situation would deteriorate dramatically.