Extremism-related crimes on rise in Russia this year — ministry

MSOCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The number of extremism-related crimes in Russia grew by more than 43% in January-November 2022, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s statistics, obtained by TASS on Friday.

"A total of 2,109 terrorism-related crimes (up by four crimes year-on-year) and 1,407 extremism-related crimes (43.1% higher than during the entire 2021) were registered in January-November 2021," the document says.

The Russian Interior Ministry registered 983 extremism-related crimes in January-November 2021. A total of 784 such crimes were registered during the same period in 2020.

Overall, 1,823,000 crimes have been registered in Russia in the reported period in 2022, down 1.6% year-on-year. The number of crimes grew in 29 Russian regions and declined in 56 regions.