Almost 20,000 people perish in Russia due to crimes in January-November 2022

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Almost 20,000 people have lost their lives as a result of crimes in the past 11 months of 2022, down 9.6% year-on-year, according to the Russian Interior Ministry’s statistics, obtained by TASS on Friday.

"As a result of criminal acts, a total of 19,600 people have lost their lives, which is 9.6% less than during the same period in 2021; a total of 29,800 people sustained grievous bodily harm (down 1.2% year-on-year)," the document says.

Overall, 1,823,000 crimes have been registered in Russia in the reported period in 2022, down 1.6% year-on-year. The number of crimes grew in 29 Russian regions and declined in 56 regions.

According to the Russian Interior Ministry’s assessments, the total damage from crimes committed in Russia in January-November 2022 stood at 700 billion rubles (around $10 billion at the current exchange rate), down 9% year-on-year.

The number of economic crimes declined by 0.7% year-on-year, with a total of 106,300 crimes that fall under this category registered in the reported period. The overall damage they inflicted is estimated at 322.5 billion rubles (around $4.7 billion).