DONETSK, December 22. /TASS/. Prime Minister of the Donetsk People’ s Republic (DPR) Vitaly Khotsenko was wounded as a result of shelling of a hotel in Donetsk, his life is out of danger, his press secretary Mina Akhverdiyeva told TASS on Thursday.

"DPR’s Prime Minister Vitaly Khotsenko was wounded in shelling of a hotel in Donetsk. There is no threat to his life. Several more people were also wounded," she said.

Khotsenko’s press service told TASS that he is feeling well.