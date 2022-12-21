Ukrainian militant sentenced in 2014 for preparing terror attack in Crimea killed in LPR

LUGANSK, December 21. /TASS/. Russian forces eliminated Ukrainian territorial defense militant Gennady Afanasyev, who was involved in preparing terror attacks in Crimea in 2014 together with director Oleg Sentsov, LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko said Wednesday.

"Gennady Afanasyev, militant of the 130th battalion, 241st brigade, of Ukrainian territorial defense forces was eliminated near Belogorovka [LPR]. This militant is notorious for being apprehended by the FSB in Crimea in 2014. Later, he was handed over during the exchange [in 2019, when the sides released 35 captives each - TASS]," he said.

Afanasyev was sentenced for preparation of a terror attack in Crimea together with Sentsov. In August 2015, Sentsov was sentenced to 20 years in prison, while Afanasyev was sentenced to seven. In September 2019, Afanasyev and Sentsov were handed over to Ukraine during the exchange of captives.