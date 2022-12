LUGANSK, December 19. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces launched five rockets using HIMARS multiple-launch rocket systems at the Novoselovka settlement in the Perevalsky district of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Monday.

According to the mission, the shelling occurred at 01:15 Moscow time.

On Sunday, US-made MLRS were used to shell Alchevsk.