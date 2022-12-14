Ukrainian forces shell DPR seven times in past six hours, republic says

DONETSK, December 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has shelled the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) seven times in the past six hours, the DPR mission at the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of Issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Wednesday.

It is reported that from 5.00 p.m. to 11.00 p.m. the Ukrainian forces pounded Golmovsky, Gorlovka and Donetsk, firing a total of 32 shells, including from Grad multiple rocket launchers.

In the previous 6.5 hours, the Ukrainian armed forces fired nearly 50 shells at the DPR inhabited localities.