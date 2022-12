KIEV, December 14. /TASS/. Blasts sounded in Kiev’s Shevchenkovsky district, city mayor Vitaly Klichko wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Explosions in the capital’s Shevchenkovsky district," he wrote.

An air raid alert was declared in the Ukrainian capital at 05:55 (06:55 Moscow time). Sirens also went off in the Kiev, Vinnitsa and Zhitomir regions.

The Shevchenkovsky district is located in Kiev’s central part. The district’s industrial complex includes 71 enterprises.