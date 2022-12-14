Five populated areas in DPR shelled by Kiev troops early on Wednesday

DONETSK, December 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces shelled five populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) between midnight and 6:00 Moscow time on Wednesday, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of Ukraine’s war crimes said.

The shelling attacks targeted Mayorsk, Gorlovka, Kashtanovoye, Mineralnoye and Panteleimonovka.

According to the mission, Kiev forces fired 20 152mm and 122mm artillery rounds towards those areas in the reported period.

Later, the mission said on its Telegram channel that Gorlovka was shelled twice on Wednesday.

At 00:40 Moscow time, Ukrainian troops fired four 152mm artillery shells towards the city’s Nikitovsky district. At 06:45, the Kalininsky district of Gorlovka was under attack, involving a total of 10 rounds of the same caliber.