DONETSK, December 13. /TASS/. The building of the Rodina Hotel in Gorlovka, the Donetsk People’s Republic, was damaged by shelling by the Ukrainian army, Mayor of the city Ivan Prikhodko wrote in his Telegram channel.

"The Gorlovka downtown is again under fire by the Ukrainian armed forces. The building of the Rodina Hotel was damaged as a result of shelling," the Mayor said.