LUGANSK, December 11. /TASS/. Two residential buildings were destroyed and twenty damaged in Svatovo in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as a result of the Saturday strike with HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems, the LPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on Sunday.

"On the part of Ukrainian armed formations, two bombardments of the Svatovo and Stakhanov populated localities with the use of US-made M142 HIMARS MLRS (seven rockets) were recorded. As a result of the bombardments, two houses were destroyed and 20 damaged in the Svatovo community," a statement on the mission’s Telegram channel said.

Overnight on Saturday, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled Svatovo, launching three HIMARS MLRS rockets. According to LPR People’s Militia officer Andrey Marochko, a building of a remedial boarding school was damaged.