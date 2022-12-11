Ukrainian army launches 20 Grad shells at Donetsk — DPR

DONETSK, December 11. /TASS/. Ukraine’s armed forces delivered a strike on the Voroshilovsky and Kalininsky districts in Donetsk launching 20 projectiles using Grad multiple-launch rocket systems on Sunday morning, the DPR’s mission at the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukrainian war crimes (JCCC) reported on its Telegram channel.

It was noted that the strike was delivered at 05:54 from the vicinity of the Tonenkoye community.

On Saturday, Ukrainian troops repeatedly shelled Donetsk. The Ukrainian military used, among other things, Grad MLRS and 155-mm caliber artillery used by NATO countries. According to the city’s Mayor Alexey Kulemzin, in downtown Donetsk, rockets fell near two shopping centers while a planetarium was damaged. According to the mayor, two civilians were hurt in the bombardments.