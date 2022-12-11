Number of casualties in Ukrainian strike on Melitopol climbs to 10 — official

MELITOPOL, December 11. /TASS/. The number of casualties of a HIMARS rocket strike on Melitopol has increased to 10, the Zaporozhye Region’s Acting Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said.

"According to preliminary data, two people have been killed, ten have been wounded. Those injured are receiving all the necessary medical aid," a statement on his Telegram channel said.

The official specified that rescuers are working on site and the clearing of the debris continues.

"A camping ground where on Saturday night people, civilians, were dining out and the facility’s employees were working, has been completely destroyed," he wrote, stressing that all those injured will receive the utmost assistance.

According to his information, the shelling of Melitopol’s outskirts occurred at 21:00 with two HIMARS rockets downed by air defense systems and four reaching their targets.