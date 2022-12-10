Two civilians killed, two more wounded in rocket strike on Melitopol — politician

MELITOPOL, December 10. /TASS/. Two people were killed and two more were wounded in a missile strike on Melitopol, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, said on Saturday.

"After the attack of several HIMARS rockets the recreation center is on fire. According to preliminary reports, two people were killed and two more wounded," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Rogov, firefighters are trying to put out the blaze and rescue people from under the rubble.

The city administration said that the air defense system had shot down two rockets.

Earlier Rogov told TASS that the air defense system had gone off in Melitopol and there were about ten explosions.