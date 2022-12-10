Air defense system operating over Simferopol — governor

SIMFEROPOL, December 10. /TASS/. The air defense system has gone off over Simferopol, all the emergency services are operating as usual, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov wrote on his Telegram channel on Saturday.

"The air defense system has been operating over Simferopol. All the services are working as usual. I ask everyone to keep calm and to trust only the official information," he wrote.

A TASS correspondent reported that pops were heard in the city center. Local residents wrote on social networks that pops had also been heard in the Bakhchisaray district.