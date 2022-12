DONETSK, December 8. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have fired a HIMARS rocket at the village of Seyatel in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), he DPR’s mission to Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Thursday.

According to the mission, the rocket was fired from the settlement of Konstantinovka at 02:20 a.m. Moscow time.