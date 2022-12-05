Four civilians killed, five wounded in DPR in shelling by Ukrainian troops during day

DONETSK, December 6. /TASS/. Four civilians were killed and five more were wounded in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) as a result of shelling by Ukrainian troops, the DPR’s mission to Joint Control and Coordination Center for issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes said on Monday.

"As of 22:30 Moscow time on December 5, 2022, civilian casualties amounted to nine (four people were killed and five, including a teenager born 2005, were wounded)," it wrote on its Telegram channel.

On Monday, Ukrainian troops shelled Donetsk’s Voroshilovsky, Kievsky, and Kuibyshevsky districts from Grad multiple rocket launchers.