Drone presumably shot down by air defense system in Sevastopol — governor

SIMFEROPOL, August 19. /TASS/. The air defense system reportedly intercepted and shot down a drone in midair over Sevastopol on Friday night, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

"I am in my office in the government. Like many of the city residents, I heard pops in the [city] center. Similar ones were heard a bit earlier in the Strelka area. Air defenses were operating in the bay, while ship artillery [was operating] in the center. The story is the same as it was yesterday. According to preliminary reports, those were UAVs. Targets were hit," Razvozhayev wrote.