PARIS, August 10. /TASS/. The police opened fire at Paris Charles de Gaulle (Roissy) airport, BFM TV reported on Wednesday.

"Border police at Roissy airport opened fire at an aggressive individual who threatened them with a knife," the TV news anchor said.

The attacker was repeatedly asked to put the knife down, but to no avail, and he walked towards the police officers.

"The police officers opened fire to shoot the individual in the stomach. The man died later," the TV anchor said.