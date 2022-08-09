One person dies following incident at Crimea’s airfield — Crimea’s head

SIMFEROPOL, August 9. /TASS/. One person died following a blast at an airfield near Novofyodorovka in Crimea’s Saki district, Crimea’s head Sergey Aksyonov said on Tuesday.

"Regrettably, one person has died. I extend my sincere condolences to the family. All necessary assistance will be provided," he said.

The Russian defense ministry told journalists earlier that several aviation bombs exploded on the territory of the Saki airfield near Novofyodorovka in Crimea. According to the ministry, no damage was done to aircraft.

According to Crimea’s health ministry, five people were hurt as a result of the incident.