Small vessel capsizes in White Sea with two dead, one missing

MURMANSK, August 1. /TASS/. Two people died, one is missing and two survived in an incident with a small vessel in the White Sea near the Zelenoborsky settlement in the Murmansk Region, the Investigative Committee for the Murmansk Region said on Monday.

Two people from the capsized boat with five fishermen aboard got to the shore on their own, according to the press service of the Emergencies Ministry’s directorate for the region. It said that a local couple while fishing discovered two men on an island in the Kandalaksha Gulf who needed assistance. "They explained that five of them were in a metal motorboat. Under unclear circumstances, the boat capsized. Two fishermen managed to get to the shore on their own. One person was found," the statement said.

The agency specified to TASS that one person "was found without vital signs."

A search and rescue operation has been launched for the two missing people. Three rescuers as well as police officers went to the site of the accident. The local Investigative Committee later reported that one of the two missing people was also found dead.

According to the Northwestern transport prosecutor’s office, in all, the Emergencies Ministry sent 10 rescuers and six units of equipment to the boat to rescue its crew. The causes of the accident are being established. A probe into the accident is underway.