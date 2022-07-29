Flight from Grozny to Moscow takes return course after sounding alarm — source

TASS, July 29. A passenger Boeing plane en route from Grozny to Moscow that sounded an alarm over the Caspian Sea has turned around and laid back on its course, a source in the aviation services told TASS on Friday.

"A Boeing en route from Grozny to Moscow has turned around and is returning," the source said.

Earlier it was reported that a passenger Boeing en route from Grozny to Moscow has sounded an alarm over the Caspian Sea half an hour after takeoff and descended to a height of 3,000 meters.