Fire in residential house in south-west Moscow under control, say source

MOSCOW, July 21. /TASS/. The blaze that has overtaken the roof and the attic of an eight-storied residential house on Leninsky Avenue in south-west Moscow, has been brought under control, a source in the emergency services told TASS Thursday.

"Fire under control has been reported," the source said.

A representative of the press service of the Russian Emergency Situations Ministry confirmed the information to TASS. "Localization on an area of 1,000 square meters was reported at 00:52 am," the press service said.

The roof of the eight-storied residential building on Leninsky Avenue caught fire late on Wednesday. The fire area totals 1,000 square meters. No injuries were reported. One person was rescued from an elevator. A total of around 400 people were evacuated from the house. Some 142 people, 44 units of equipment and a helicopter of the Moscow Aviation Center are engaged in fire-fighting activities. The Prosecutor’s Office keeps control of establishing the circumstances of the fire in the residential building.

A source told TASS the roof and the attic where insulant is stored are on fire.