Emergencies ministry helicopter evacuates crew of distressed ship in Sea of Okhotsk

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The crew of the Grigory Lovtsov cargo ship, which issued a distress signal in the Sea of Okhotsk on Tuesday, has been evacuated by a helicopter of the Russian emergencies ministry, the ministry’s press service has told TASS.

"As a result of highly professional and well-coordinated work of an emergencies ministry helicopter’s crew and rescuers, the sailors were taken aboard the aircraft and delivered to the city of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur. The crew is in good health. Medical assistance is not required," the press service said.