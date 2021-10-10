Victims of L-410 crash in Tatarstan to be identified on October 11

KAZAN, October 10. /TASS/. The bodies of those killed in the L-410 crash in Tatarstan will be taken to Naberezhnye Chelny for identification by relatives on October 11, Ilnur Garipov, first deputy head of the Tatarstan president’s administration, said on Sunday.

"Experts say that the bodies will be handed over to the relatives tomorrow. The identification procedures with the relatives will be held tomorrow. Experts will be working all through the night today," he said.

The Naberezhnye Chelny city government will provide free allocations for the relatives of those killed and injured in the L-410 crash.

An L-410 plane with 20 parachute jumpers and two pilots made a crash landing in Tatarstan’s Menzelinsky district at 09:00 Moscow time on Sunday morning. Sixteen people were killed and six more were injured.

According to Tatarstan’s president, the pilots reported an engine failure and requested an emergency landing.

A criminal case was opened on charges of violating flight safety and aircraft operation rules entailing the death of two or more people through negligence (part 3, article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code). An investigation is underway.