Works at Antonov An-26 crash site in Russia’s Far East completed

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Rescuers have completed all works at the crash site of Antonov An-26 aircraft near Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East, press service of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations told TASS.

"The consolidated group of the Amur Rescue Center and the Specialized Fire and Rescue Unit of the Main Directorate of Russia’s Emergency Situations Ministry in the Khabarovsk region completed work at the crash site of Antonov An-26 aircraft," the press service said.

On-site rescuers assisted investigators and representatives of the Interstate Aviation Committee and cleared the crash site from the aircraft’s debris and trees.

On September 22, Antonov An-26 aircraft performed a technical flight, reviewing ground-based radio support equipment for flights in the Khabarovsk region. The plane disappeared from flight radars 38 km from Khabarovsk. There were six crew members aboard, none of them survived.