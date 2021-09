PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, September 27. /TASS/. The bodies of all five crew members who died in the Kamov Ka-27 helicopter crash on Friday night have been found, a source in the aviation services in Kamchatka told TASS.

"Five people were killed in the crash. Their bodies were found," the source told TASS.

On Friday night, Kamov Ka-27 helicopter made a rough landing near Mount Ostraya in the Kamchatka Region in Russia’s Far East. The helicopter’s wreckage site was also found.