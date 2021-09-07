Nine miners killed and 19 injured in mine accident in Lugansk republic

LUGANSK, September 7. /TASS/. Nine miners were killed and nineteen others were injured in the accident at a coal mine in the Sverdlovsk District in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People's Republic, the LPR Ministry of Emergency Situations reported on Tuesday.

Nine dead miners were brought up to the surface and handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ officials. A government commission has been established to investigate the cause of the accident. The administration will arrange the funerals and assist the families of those killed and the injured miners, the Lugansk Information Center says, quoting the ministry.

According to the ministry’s statement, rescue and medical teams "provided a first aid response and evacuated 19 injured people. After that the miners were transferred to the Sverdlovsk Central Hospital Trauma Unit." "Psychologists are working with the families of mine accident victims," the agency noted.

A rope on the pithead cage at the Krasnyy Partizan coal mine broke, a source in the LPR emergency services reported on Monday. The LPR’s rescuers and emergency medicine specialists are dealing with the aftermath of the accident.