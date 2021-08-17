Investigative Committee launches probe into Il-112V military plane crash near Moscow

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a probe into the crash of an Il-112V light military transport plane in the Moscow region, Elena Markovskaya, a spokesperson for the Investigative Committee’s Western transport investigation department, told TASS.

"Investigators and forensic specialists from the Russian Investigative Committee’s Western transport investigation department have been sent to the crash site in Kubinka, Moscow region," she said. "An inspection plan has been drawn to clarify the circumstances and causes of the accident."

Also, a criminal case has been opened. "The Russian Investigative Committee’s Western transport investigation department has opened a criminal case following the Il-112V plane crash in the Moscow region’s Odintsovo district on charges of violations of rules of air transport operation and safe movement (part 3, article 263 of the Russian Criminal Code)," Elena Markovskaya noted.

The press office of the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) told TASS today that Russia’s latest Ilyushin Il-112V military transport plane crashed near the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow when it was coming in for a landing after a training flight. According to preliminary data, the accident was caused by a fire in the right engine. All three crewmembers died.