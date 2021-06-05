Nine people hospitalized after road accident in Russia’s Tuva region

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Nine people were hospitalized after a truck overturned in Russia’s Tuva Republic. Six of them were transferred to a hospital, the region's dispatch service told TASS.

"Nine people were hospitalized, six of them were transferred to the city of Kyzyl, two of them are minors, <...> three people were hospitalized [to a local hospital]," the service said.

The press service of the regional Ministry of Internal Affairs told TASS that the dump truck, not intended for passengers, carried 20 people, including five children under 12 years old. The truck rolled over going uphill.