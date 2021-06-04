Lawyer visits Russian national Sofia Sapega, detained in Minsk

MINSK, June 4. /TASS/. A lawyer on Friday visited Russian national Sofia Sapega, detained in Minsk and being kept at the detention center of the state security committee KGB.

"Today I had another meeting with Sofia. Her relatives were briefed on the meeting and her condition," Sapega’s lawyer Alexander Filanovich told TASS. He said he had given a written promise not to disclose any details.

Sofia Sapega was detained at Minsk airport on May 23 together with Roman Protasevich, one of the founders of the Telegram-channel Nexta, declared as extremist in Belarus, following an emergency landing of a Ryanair passenger plane.

Several days later Sapega said in a video uploaded to the Internet she was an editor of the Telegram-channel Black Book of Belarus, which published personal data of Belarusian police. A court in Gomel in April ruled the Telegram-channel was extremist. Earlier, a court turned down a complaint against Sapega’s detention. The Russian embassy in Minsk has been allowed to make multiple visits to the detained Russian woman. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on June 1 said Sapega would be investigated in Belarus. Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei told the daily Kommersant the president might make a decision to pardon Sapega or to extradite her to Russia for serving a prison term.