Three hurt in shooting in New York’s Times Square

NEW YORK, May 9. /TASS/. At least three people were injured in a shooting in New York’s Times Square, NBC TV channel reported citing police.

According to the law enforcement agencies, two women and a child were hurt and were rushed to a hospital. Their wounds are not life-threatening.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea told reporters those injured in the shooting were passers-by, who had not been involved in the initial dispute.

The incident occurred after 5 p.m. EST. According to police, a 23-year-old woman from Rhode Island, who came to New York for the first time, a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey and a four-year-old girl from Brooklyn were injured. The girl is undergoing surgery now.

The dispute that led to the shooting involved up to four people. At least one of them was armed. No one has been detained. One of the suspects was caught on camera.

Times Square is still cordoned off although the situation is calm there, a TASS correspondent reported.

A rally in memory of Daunte Wright, an African-American man, who was fatally shot by a police officer in Minnesota in early April, was scheduled to be held in Times Square at 6 p.m. Police have not reported if the shooting could be linked to the event.