Russian Investigative Committee opens probe into Moscow hotel fire

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Russia’s Investigative Committee has launched a probe into a hotel fire in Moscow, the committee’s spokesperson told reporters on Tuesday, adding that the fire had killed one person. An emergency source said earlier that the number of victims stood at two.

According to the source, a total of 18 people, including ten children, suffered injuries in the fire. Fourteen people, among them eight kids, have been rushed to local hospitals. The injured were exposed to combustion products.

"Fire safety requirements were blatantly violated in the hotel. None of the fire alarm systems went off. Other violations include the lack of emergency exits," a law enforcement source told TASS.

A total of 305 guests were staying at the hotel, with 114 children among them. "The kids were there to participate in a gathering for cadets," the source specified. According to him, efforts are underway to determine the cause of the fire. "A short circuit is one of the possible causes," he added.

Moscow's main branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS that the fire in a five-floor hotel building broke out at 03:27 am Moscow time (00:27 GMT). The blaze, which had engulfed 100 square meters, was extinguished at 04:30 am Moscow time (01:30 GMT).