Incident at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility triggered by explosive brought inside

TEHRAN, April 17. /TASS/. The incident at Iran’s Natanz nuclear facility occurred after an explosive device brought inside went off, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Corporation (IRIB) reported on Saturday, citing the data of the National Security and Foreign Policy Committee of the country’s Majlis (parliament).

The explosion partially damaged the centrifuges’ power supply system. There are no data about any cyberattack, it said.

According to IRIB’s data, the Iranian intelligence services identified the man who had brought the explosive into the nuclear facility. The perpetrator of the sabotage was identified as 43 year-old Reza Karimi who had fled Iran several hours before the incident. The Iranian state television published his photograph.

The incident at the Natanz nuclear site occurred on April 11. Iran reported that an outage was registered at the site’s power distribution grid, which led to an explosion. There were no victims or environmental damage. Iranian Atomic Energy Organization Head Ali Akbar Salehi called the incident a "display of nuclear terrorism." The New York Times claimed citing its sources that the explosion was organized by Israel. Later, Zarif also claimed that Israel was involved.