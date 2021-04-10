Russian tourist dies in bus accident in Turkey

ANKARA, April 10. /TASS/. Russian tourist was killed Saturday in a bus accident in central Turkey, a representative of the Consulate General of Russia in Antalya told TASS.

According to the Consulate General, the road accident involving a bus carrying a group of 32 Russian tourists to Cappadocia who were on vacation in Antalya happened on the Konya - Aksaray highway on April 10 at 09:30.

"According to preliminary information received by the Consulate General in the local law enforcement agencies, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle on the icy road due to bad weather conditions. As a result of the accident, 26 Russians were injured. Unfortunately, the Turkish authorities confirmed the death of one Russian woman," the Consulate General said.

The Russian diplomatic mission added that the injured were taken to the nearest hospitals in, they were given emergency medical assistance. "Two employees of the Russian Embassy in Ankara urgently went to the scene to provide consular assistance to the injured and clarify the circumstances of the incident. The Embassy and the Consulate General in Antalya are in contact with the local authorities," the Consulate General noted.