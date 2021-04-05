Emergencies Ministry to consider using drones as a means of rescue from tall buildings

MOSCOW, April 5. /TASS/. Scientists at the All-Russia Research Institute for Civil Defense and Emergencies will look into the possibility of using vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicles as a means of evacuation from high-rise buildings in case of fires.

The institute said such a task was set to its specialists this year.

"Vertical takeoff and landing unmanned aerial vehicles can be used as a likely means of rescue," the institute told the media on Monday.

Scientists say that by a number of parameters the existing drones do not fit in with the existing classification of means of evacuation from high-rise buildings. In shaping the technical concept of modern drones a number of crucial requirements must be taken into account, in particular, those that will keep the drones operational despite adverse mechanical and climatic factors, as well as aggressive media and high temperatures.

Currently evacuation from the upper floors of high buildings is carried out with the help of truck-mounted ladders and telescopic lifts, but their capabilities are limited. Also, they require special grounds and are rather costly.

"Evacuation from high-rise buildings is a crucial issue," the institute said.

In Moscow, the number of buildings more than 30 stories high (75 meters) under construction grew from 67 to 115 in 2017-2019. Currently, there are 137 buildings more than 100 meters tall.