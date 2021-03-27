Four men, one child injured following gas explosion in Moscow

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. Investigators opened a criminal case into the explosion of a gas cylinder and collapse in a private house in New Moscow, Investigative Committee’s Main Moscow Investigative Directorate spokeswoman Yulia Ivanova told TASS. She said that four men and one child got injured in the accident.

New Moscow, also known as Big Moscow, comprises the territories of the Moscow region annexed to the city as part of the project of expanding Moscow.

According to the investigators, the gas explosion with the subsequent collapse of the roof occurred in a private residential building in the settlement of Moskovsky late on Friday.

"As a result, four men and one child were injured, all of them were taken to hospital," she said.

According to the capital's headquarters of the Emergency Ministry, only four were injured - three people have already been pulled out of the rubble, "work is being completed to pull the last victim."

The case has been initiated under paragraph 2 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (Rendering of services which do not meet safety standards that have entailed through negligence the infliction of grave harm upon human health), Ivanova added.

Investigators and forensic experts, together with rescue services, continue to work on the scene. The investigation collects all the documentation on the construction and operation of the building for construction, technical and other forensic examinations.